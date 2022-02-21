Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) CFO Sells $12,380.40 in Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 1,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $12,380.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a market cap of $469.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.54. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $48.27.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.13). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 306.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.17%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 13,182.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.