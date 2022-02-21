Deeper Network (DPR) Price Down 6.6% This Week

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Deeper Network has a market cap of $96.66 million and $2.45 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00043752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.49 or 0.06955927 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,223.73 or 1.00106762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00048188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00050774 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

