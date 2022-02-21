DeFine Trading Down 24.1% Over Last 7 Days (DFA)

DeFine (CURRENCY:DFA) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. DeFine has a market capitalization of $56.22 million and $2.20 million worth of DeFine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFine has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeFine coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeFine alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00043851 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.47 or 0.06928830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,564.41 or 1.00281519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00048859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00050894 BTC.

DeFine Coin Profile

DeFine’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,181,518 coins. DeFine’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Buying and Selling DeFine

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.