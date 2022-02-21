Delek US (DK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Delek US (NYSE:DK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Delek US has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.92.

DK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $307,178.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,003 shares of company stock worth $6,778,263. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Delek US by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,252,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after buying an additional 159,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Delek US by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,542,000 after buying an additional 49,936 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Delek US by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,072,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after buying an additional 66,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 20,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

