Delphine Mousseau Purchases 1,010 Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) Stock

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) insider Delphine Mousseau acquired 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,285 ($17.39) per share, with a total value of £12,978.50 ($17,562.25).

SAFE opened at GBX 1,218 ($16.48) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,320.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.25. The stock has a market cap of £2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01. Safestore Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 728.58 ($9.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,460 ($19.76).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a GBX 17.60 ($0.24) dividend. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Safestore’s payout ratio is 0.11%.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Safestore from GBX 1,300 ($17.59) to GBX 1,470 ($19.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Safestore has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,287.67 ($17.42).

Safestore

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

