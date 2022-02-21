DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XRAY stock opened at $55.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.16%.

In other news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after acquiring an additional 84,088 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,169,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,260,000 after acquiring an additional 83,333 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

