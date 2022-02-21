Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises South32 (LON:S32) Price Target to GBX 235

South32 (LON:S32) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 235 ($3.18) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.37) target price on shares of South32 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.98) target price on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

LON S32 opened at GBX 241 ($3.26) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 217.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.45. South32 has a one year low of GBX 145 ($1.96) and a one year high of GBX 245.50 ($3.32). The firm has a market cap of £11.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from South32’s previous dividend of $0.06. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.19%.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

