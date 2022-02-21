DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.65 Million

Analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will report sales of $32.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.47 million and the highest is $33.00 million. DHI Group reported sales of $32.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $138.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.49 million to $140.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $156.48 million, with estimates ranging from $152.08 million to $163.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DHX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

NYSE:DHX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.92. 167,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,759. DHI Group has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $295.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

DHI Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,055,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 35,848 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DHI Group in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.