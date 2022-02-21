DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,025 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondHead were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHHC. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondHead by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondHead by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,635,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after acquiring an additional 466,768 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DiamondHead by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 812,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 455,164 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,890,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

DHHC stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.74. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

