Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $154.00 at Barclays

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target upped by Barclays from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.53.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $135.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.46. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

