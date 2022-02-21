Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 384,464 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,702,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384,464 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Zynga were worth $58,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $8.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -98.22 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.