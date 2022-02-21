Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,222,628 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,435 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Banc of California worth $59,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,695,000 after purchasing an additional 84,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Banc of California by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after purchasing an additional 326,857 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 6,012.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,003 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Banc of California by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Banc of California by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BANC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BANC opened at $19.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.57. Banc of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $22.09.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

