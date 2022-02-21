Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,790,257 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,458 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $60,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $20.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

