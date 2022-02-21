Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $58.54 Million Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 617,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Crane were worth $58,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,516,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,552,000 after acquiring an additional 273,292 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,789,000 after acquiring an additional 235,006 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crane by 1,521.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 183,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 271,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 148,320 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CR stock opened at $102.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $82.89 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

