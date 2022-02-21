Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 13,211 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,097,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $60,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,080,000 after buying an additional 965,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,680,000 after acquiring an additional 183,624 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,936,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,823,000 after acquiring an additional 310,090 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Edison International by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,868,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,655,000 after acquiring an additional 847,708 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Edison International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,320,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,197,000 after acquiring an additional 91,869 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $59.94 on Monday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.30%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.