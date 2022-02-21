Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 13,658 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,624,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $56,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 125.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 51.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter worth $332,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $31.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.39. The company has a market cap of $978.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $50.78.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.