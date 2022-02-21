Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 6,163 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,282,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Carriage Services worth $57,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 98,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CSV. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE CSV opened at $49.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $824.27 million, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $66.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In other news, CFO Carl Benjamin Brink sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,494 shares of company stock worth $1,521,549 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

