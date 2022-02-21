Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) PT Lowered to $45.00 at B. Riley

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.33.

DFIN stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after buying an additional 1,330,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,873,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,834,000 after buying an additional 57,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,739,000 after buying an additional 34,077 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $41,965,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,492,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

