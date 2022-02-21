DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $181.11.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $96.21 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $91.96 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.22 and a beta of -0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.56.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 4,406 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $818,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $2,233,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,502 shares of company stock valued at $62,171,120. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 54,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,540,000 after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $1,544,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

