Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $564.07 million.
Shares of NYSE PLOW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.46. The stock had a trading volume of 59,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,076. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $837.89 million, a P/E ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.92.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.
About Douglas Dynamics
Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.
