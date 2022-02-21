DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,954,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021,905 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $9,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 46.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,758 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after acquiring an additional 527,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after acquiring an additional 180,950 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 68.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,153,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 470,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 1.2% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 897,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

DouYu International stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $723.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.96. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $17.06.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

