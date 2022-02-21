Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$19.25 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DIR.UN. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.72.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$16.29 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$12.73 and a 52 week high of C$17.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 6.92.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

