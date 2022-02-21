Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,566 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 497,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock valued at $367,384 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK opened at $99.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

