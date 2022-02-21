Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

DYNT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynatronics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a hold rating for the company. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $14.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Dynatronics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

