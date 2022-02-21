Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
DVAX stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVAX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.