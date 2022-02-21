Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DVAX stock opened at $12.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVAX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,914,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,938,000 after purchasing an additional 101,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,462 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 857,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 67,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 26.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 84,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 327,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

