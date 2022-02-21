e-Gulden Reaches One Day Volume of $88.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $88.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0976 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.88 or 0.00289014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015469 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000992 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000607 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002107 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,989,864 coins and its circulating supply is 17,167,688 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

