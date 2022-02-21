Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.300-$7.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS.

NYSE:ETN opened at $153.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Eaton has a one year low of $126.03 and a one year high of $175.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.76. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on Eaton in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.89.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Eaton by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

