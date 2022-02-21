Eaton Vance Management Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,504,000 after acquiring an additional 122,453 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Amphenol by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,011,000 after acquiring an additional 436,795 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $17,940,777.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

APH stock opened at $76.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.01.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

