Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 286.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,213 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Albar Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after buying an additional 202,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after buying an additional 534,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,780,000 after buying an additional 83,379 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after buying an additional 57,281 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Nutrien stock opened at $75.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average is $68.28.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

