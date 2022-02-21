Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hologic by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.45.

Hologic stock opened at $70.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.09. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

