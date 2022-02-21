Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9,761.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $71.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.20 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 2.35.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

