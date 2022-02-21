Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EIX. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $68.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 139.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Edison International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Edison International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.