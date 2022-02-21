EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $48.90

Shares of EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.90 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.69), with a volume of 595261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.70).
The stock has a market capitalization of £236.60 million and a P/E ratio of 14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.
EKF Diagnostics Company Profile (LON:EKF)
