Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.380-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.950-$6.950 EPS.

Shares of EA traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,073. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $148.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.72 and its 200 day moving average is $135.49.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,295 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,587 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

