Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBS. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of NYSE:EBS traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.82. 442,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,441. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile
Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.
