Empty Set Dollar Price Reaches $0.0105 on Major Exchanges (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $114,445.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044081 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.63 or 0.06957353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,814.00 or 0.99807574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00048459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00051082 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

