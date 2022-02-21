Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $657,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 467.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $79,083,000 after acquiring an additional 147,564 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $270.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,309. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.90 and a 200 day moving average of $271.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

