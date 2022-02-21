Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Affirm by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,324,000 after buying an additional 7,231,859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Affirm by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after buying an additional 3,324,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 38.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,969,000 after purchasing an additional 496,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Affirm during the second quarter valued at about $113,663,000. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

AFRM traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,165,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,380,959. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $176.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The business’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFRM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Affirm from $127.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Affirm from $100.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

