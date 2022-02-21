Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,342 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 127,510 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,103,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,109,109. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.17.

