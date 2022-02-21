Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $159.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,063,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,968. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 546,696 shares of company stock valued at $88,013,355 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.