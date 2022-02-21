Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.21. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Endeavor Group.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

EDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 35.07.

Shares of NYSE EDR traded up 0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 30.79. 31,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,656. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 31.77 and a 200 day moving average of 28.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Endeavor Group has a 1 year low of 22.02 and a 1 year high of 35.28.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. 33.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavor Group (EDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.