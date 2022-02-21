Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial raised Enerflex from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Enerflex stock traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.60. 290,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,452. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of C$681.56 million and a P/E ratio of 14.62. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$6.25 and a 12-month high of C$11.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

