Energo (TSL) Hits Market Cap of $149,109.69

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Energo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energo has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Energo has a market capitalization of $149,109.69 and $3,619.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Energo Profile

TSL is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

