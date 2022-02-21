ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on E. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ENI in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

ENI stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 599,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,603. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95. ENI has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of E. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,814,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,583,000 after purchasing an additional 598,297 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the 4th quarter valued at $6,058,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ENI by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 188,935 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in ENI in the 4th quarter valued at $4,358,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

