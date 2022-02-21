EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) PT Raised to $9.00 at Mizuho

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENLC. Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.38.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.30 and a beta of 3.07.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,125.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth $69,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

