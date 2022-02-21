EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in EnPro Industries by 36.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,143,000 after purchasing an additional 31,833 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 80.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 20.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPO opened at $111.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.44. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $117.63. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

