Entergy (ETR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ETR opened at $104.62 on Monday. Entergy has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day moving average of $107.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Entergy by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Entergy by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,618,000 after acquiring an additional 58,765 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Entergy by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Entergy by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

