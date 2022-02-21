Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 308,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 308,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,389,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,388,577. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.27. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.465 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.