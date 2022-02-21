Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.71.
EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.
In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of EPD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,389,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,388,577. The company has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.27. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average is $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.465 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.57%.
Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile
Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
