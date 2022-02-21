EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 34.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 33.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,571,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $381,428,000 after buying an additional 1,134,311 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 65,080 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,874,110 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $239,816,000 after buying an additional 68,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $111.62 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $60.79 and a 1 year high of $116.89. The firm has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.