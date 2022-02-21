EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,361 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after buying an additional 143,523 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,425,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $436.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,059,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876,085. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $373.26 and a one year high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.